Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Remembering George Jones

We chat with Nancy Jones and Ken Abraham
Posted at 12:13 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 13:13:30-04

Nancy Jones, widow of country music legend George Jones and bestselling author Ken Abraham talked about the book they co-wrote about Nancy’s memories of “The Possum”. They also discussed a music special playing in theaters tomorrow, Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones, featuring an all-star lineup, including Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Wynonna, Jelly Roll and more! Tickets are on sale through the Fathom Events website and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit fathomevents.com,

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018