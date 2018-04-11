"Rescue & Jessica: A Life Changing Friendship"

2:27 PM, Apr 11, 2018

Boston Marathon Survivors Jessica Kensky & Patrick Downes talked about their service dog and new book "Rescue and Jessica: A Life Changing Friendship"

“Rescue andJessica:  A Life Changing Friendship” is available wherever books are sold.

