Restoring Art at Fisk University

Fisk Galleries Director and Curator Jamaal Sheats and Art Conservator Ian McClure talked about teaching the students how to conserve historical paintings from Fisk’s art collection. Fisk University is conserving artwork that will be part of an upcoming traveling exhibition, “African Modernism in America, 1947-1967,” beginning Fall 2022. This exhibition, drawn primarily from Fisk University's remarkable collection of gifts from the Harmon Foundation, features more than 70 artworks by 50 artists that exemplify the relationships between the new art that emerged in Africa during the 1950s and 1960s and American art and cultural politics. Fisk University Galleries as one of 23 grant recipients for the 2021 Bank of America Art Conservation Project (ACP). The project provides grant funding to nonprofit cultural institutions throughout the world to conserve historically or culturally significant works of art that are in danger of deterioration. To learn more about how you can donate to the Fisk Art Conservation Project, go to https://www.fisk.edu/galleries/.