Ricky Skaggs releases his first new music "Say a Prayer" in more than a decade

Fifteen-time GRAMMY® Award winner Ricky Skaggs’ first new music release in more than a decade, “Say A Prayer,” is available today for download and streaming on all digital platforms via Skaggs Family Records (distributed by Virgin Music Group).

You can catch Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder perform live at Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman on July 21.

For more information, visit rickyskaggs.com.