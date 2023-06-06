Singer-songwriter Presley Tennant talked about how her life has changed since was a 16-year-old finalist on The Voice and her passion for rescuing animals as a part of her Riff and Rescues Tour. On Wednesday June 7, Presley Tennant will be stopping by Nashville Humane Association to sing a few songs and visit with staff and animals. Her goal is to encourage the community to support Nashville Humane with their time, shelter wish list items and/or funds. To adopt today's pet kitten "Sunny" or any other animal in need of a loving home, visit the Nashville Humane Association at 213 Oceola Ave., Nashville, TN 37209. Visit, https://nashvillehumane.org/ to learn more. Presley Tennant created her Riffs and Rescues charity tour last year to raise awareness and funds for various animal initiatives. To learn more Presley Tennants music or about the Riffs and Rescues Tour, visit https://www.presleytennant.com/ and follow @presleytennant on social media.

