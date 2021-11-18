Rigatoni Campagnolo for the Whole Family!

Chip St. Clair from Carrabba’s Italian Grill made Rigatoni Campagnolo. To see their menu or find the Carrabba's Italian Grill nearest you, go to www.carrabbas.com.

Rigatoni Campagnolo:

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ pound Italian Sausage

½ cup white wine

1 each Small Red onion, finely chopped

12 each Large garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 can (28 ounces) tomato puree

1 cup Water

1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt

2 teaspoons Freshly ground black pepper

1 each Red bell peppers ½” Julienne

½ cup chopped fresh basil leaves

1 Pound Dried Rigatoni Pasta

1 cup Freshly grated Romano cheese

4 oz Sliced Caprino (Goat) Cheese