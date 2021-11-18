Watch
Rigatoni Campagnolo for the Whole Family!

Chef Chip St. Clair shares a great recipe with us.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 13:58:11-05

Chip St. Clair from Carrabba’s Italian Grill made Rigatoni Campagnolo. To see their menu or find the Carrabba's Italian Grill nearest you, go to www.carrabbas.com.

Rigatoni Campagnolo:

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ pound        Italian Sausage

½ cup             white wine

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 each            Small Red onion, finely chopped

12 each          Large garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 can  (28 ounces) tomato puree

1 cup  Water

1 Tablespoon            Kosher Salt

2 teaspoons  Freshly ground black pepper

1 each            Red bell peppers ½” Julienne

½ cup chopped fresh basil leaves

1 Pound         Dried Rigatoni Pasta

1 cup  Freshly grated Romano cheese

4 oz    Sliced Caprino (Goat) Cheese

