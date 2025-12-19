Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ring in 2026 in style at The Twelve Thirty Club!

The Twelve Thirty Club returns with another top-tier New Year's Eve bash in Downtown Nashville! We chat with the team on the sights, sounds, and tastes you can indulge in!

General admission tickets begin at $375 per person and include exclusive live music performances, bottomless craft cocktails, wine, beer, spirits, and bubbly and access to The Twelve Thirty Club’s gourmet food stations.
General Admission tickets can be purchased here [sevn.ly].
LOCATION 550 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 (at Fifth + Broadway, on Upper Broadway across from Bridgestone Arena)

