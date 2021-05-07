Roasted Broccoli Salad from Lynne Tolley

Lynne Tolley made a Roasted Broccoli Salad with Warm Bacon Dressing. (see recipe below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Roasted Broccoli Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

6 cups broccoli florets, cut into 1” pieces

3 Tbs olive oil

Salt/pepper

4 slices bacon, chopped

1/3 cup red onion, chopped

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 Tbs sugar

½ cup walnuts, chopped & toasted

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss the broccoli with oil, salt & pepper. Spread broccoli on baking pan in a single layer. Roast until broccoli begins to turn brown and is tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven and place in a large bowl.

Cook the bacon over medium heat until it is almost crispy. Add onion to skillet and cook until softened. Add the vinegar & sugar and stir until sugar dissolved. Pour skillet contents over broccoli. Toss to coat broccoli with dressing. Top with walnuts before serving.

Serves 4-6.

