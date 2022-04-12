Dyan Damron from Coach D Consulting made Roasted Broccoli with Almond Bread Crumb Topping. For more healthy recipes and tips, visit www.coachdconsulting.com.

Roasted Broccoli with Almond Crumb Topping

Ingredients:

4 heads of broccoli

2 T extra virgin olive oil

1 t each salt and pepper

1 whole wheat hamburger bun or 2 slices of whole wheat sandwich bread

¼ cup sliced almonds

Zest from 1 lemon

Cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut the broccoli into bite-size pieces. Make sure they are very dry and add to a large baggie. Pour over the extra virgin olive oil, close bag, and shake to coat. Sprinkle in salt and pepper and shake to coat again. Let sit at room temperature while you prepare crumb topping.

Break up the bread into a few pieces and add to a small food processor. Also add the almonds and lemon zest. Pulse until the mixture is a fine crumb. This can be done ahead of time and kept in an airtight container for a couple days – or for several months in the freezer. Tip: I freeze odds and ends of leftover bread. This is perfect for that. Just let the bread sit out at room temp, uncovered for an hour or so to thaw and dry out.

Line a large baking sheet with foil – or use two smaller baking pans. Spray with cooking spray. Add broccoli onto pans – making sure they are in a single layer. Roast for 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven and add the almond crumb mixture evenly over the broccoli. Return to the oven and roast for another 8-10 minutes.

This makes about eight servings. It is best served immediately. But you can refrigerate any leftovers and eat at room temp or reheat in the oven at 425 for about 5 minutes.

