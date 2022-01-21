Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s made Roasted Tomato and Red Pepper Soup. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Roasted Tomato & Red Pepper Soup Makes 4 servings

10 Roma tomatoes, halved

2 red bell peppers, halved

2 small onions, quartered

6 garlic cloves, peeled & smashed

10 sprigs thyme

1 large jalapeno, halved

2 (14.5 oz) cans chicken broth

Sour cream or croutons to garnish

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line 2 sheet pans with foil. Sprinkle foil with olive oil & kosher salt (to prevent sticking when cooked).

Place tomatoes, red peppers, onions, and jalapeno on pans with the cut side down. Put garlic and thyme under tomato and pepper halves to prevent burning. Sprinkle more olive oil & salt over all vegetables.

Roast for 20 to 30 minutes; be sure to swap pans on oven racks after about 15 minutes. When vegetables are getting caramelized and golden they are ready to remove from oven.

Pour cooked vegetables into a deep saucepan scraping any liquid left on pans. Add chicken broth and heat to a simmer. Remove thyme sprigs. Use an immersion blender to smooth out soup. Spoon into individual bowls.

Garnish with swirl of sour cream and/or croutons in each bowl.