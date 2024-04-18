Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series takes off next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Established in 1998, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series’ simple idea of making running fun has transformed both the U.S. and global running landscape.

By infusing the course with live bands, cheer teams, and entertaining water stations, they've created a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike.

From April 27 and 28th, the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Rock Running Series will take place. For more information or to register for the event, visit RunRocknRoll.com/Nashville

