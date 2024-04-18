Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series takes off next week

Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series takes off next week
Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 13:03:27-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Established in 1998, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series’ simple idea of making running fun has transformed both the U.S. and global running landscape.

By infusing the course with live bands, cheer teams, and entertaining water stations, they've created a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike.  

From April 27 and 28th, the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Rock Running Series will take place. For more information or to register for the event, visit RunRocknRoll.com/Nashville

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018