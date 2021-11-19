Rock N Roll Running Series This Weekend

Bobby Bones show member Abby Anderson talked about what motivates her to run the St. Jude’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series for the ninth year. The 2021 Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series is Saturday, November 20 starting at 7:20am. Abby Anderson is poised to sing the national anthem ahead of the marathon/half marathon start. For more information on this year’s race, or to register for the 2022 Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series, click here: https://www.runrocknroll.com/nashville.