Rocky Carroll Directs NCIS

Actor Rocky Carroll talked about his acting career and love of directing. Catch tonight’s episode of NCIS directed by Rocky Carroll at 8pm on NewsChannel5. Go to www.cbs.com for more information.
Posted at 12:01 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 13:01:14-04
