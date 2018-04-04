Rolling Stones Exhibit at Musicians Hall of Fame

5:26 PM, Apr 4, 2018
Curator Eileen Gallegher from the New Rolling Stones Exhibit "Exhibitionism" takes us on a behind the scenes tour at Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville, TN

Enjoy an immersive, 3-D exhibit displaying The Rolling Stones’ iconic impact on popular culture in music, fashion, art and film. The band’s first official major exhibition features more than 500 rare and personally contributed items. This will be The Rolling Stones Exhibit’s first and only stop in the Southeast region. The exhibit is now open at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum, 401 Gay St, Nashville, Tennessee 37201 through the summer. For tickets or information, go to www.musicianshalloffame.com/rolling-stones-exhibit/.

