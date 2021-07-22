Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

ROMADRAMA LIVE Coming to Franklin

items.[0].videoTitle
Find out where you can meet him and other romcom stars
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 13:05:07-04

Trevor talked about his acting career and gave us a preview of RomaDrama Live. RomaDrama®Live! is coming to The Factory at Franklin Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 1. Set to appear are actors featured in popular shows and made-for-TV movies on The Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, Netflix, and more. The event will also have, vendors, celebrity panels, music, meet and greets, and more. Meet Trevor Donovan at a panel discussion on Friday, July 30 from 5:30pm-6:30pm. For tickets or more information, go to www.romadrama.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018