Romance Readers Unite at Sugar and Spice Book Co.

Move over cupid! This love story is on wheels!

Producer, Brittany Foxx, has been eyeing a new new mobile romance book truck on social media as they prepared to open up their doors to readers all across Nashville!

Now that they've got the hang of weekend events - Owner of Sugar and Spice Book Co., Christina Duran, made a special stop to News Channel 5 to give us a closer look at how she turned her passion into a safe space for lovers of romance!

For more information, and to find out when and where you can stop by Sugar and Spice Book co., head over to their Instagram @sugarandspicebookco

