Ruben and Clay with the Nashville Symphony

Singers Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken talked about their experiences on season two of American Idol, their longstanding friendship and being on tour together. “Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken: Twenty Years” comes to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for one night, Sunday, October 8 at 7:30pm. For tickets, click here: https://tickets.nashvillesymphony.org/8808/8809. For more information, visit https://www.rubenandclay.com/ and follow @realrubenstuddard and @clayaiken on Instagram.