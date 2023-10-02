Watch Now
Ruben and Clay with the Nashville Symphony

We learn more about their Nashville performance
Posted at 12:12 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 13:12:26-04

Singers Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken talked about their experiences on season two of American Idol, their longstanding friendship and being on tour together. “Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken: Twenty Years” comes to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for one night, Sunday, October 8 at 7:30pm. For tickets, click here: https://tickets.nashvillesymphony.org/8808/8809. For more information, visit https://www.rubenandclay.com/ and follow @realrubenstuddard and @clayaiken on Instagram.

