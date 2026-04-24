Runners get ready for the Rock 'N' Roll marathon this weekend!

The 2026 Rock 'N' Roll marathon is coming up this weekend! This unique event is jampacked with authentic Nashville music at every turn!

The 2026 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville returns April 25–26, combining live music with scenic routes through some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods. Participants will run through Lower Broadway, Music Row, The Gulch, 12South and around Nissan Stadium, experiencing a course that showcases the heart of Music City.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% in the United States, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire [qucwtusab.cc.rs6.net] to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org

Further information about the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series can be found online at www.RunRocknRoll.com [qucwtusab.cc.rs6.net] and follow @RunRocknRoll on all social platforms.

