Saddle up for the Franklin Rodeo

Saddle up for a fun-filled weekend out at the Franklin Rodeo!

Trick Rider for the Franklin Rodeo, Bethany Kiesner, gives us a preview of the competition events for kids and adults, specialty acts, food, shopping, and so much more!

The Franklin Rodeo continues this weekend, May 17th - 18th! Doors open at 5:30PM and the events begin at 7PM!

For more information, visit FranklinRodeo.com

About Franklin Rodeo:

The Franklin Rodeo is produced by the Franklin Noon Rotary Club and since it began back in 1949, it is billed as one of the longest running charity events in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest rodeos east of the Mississippi! Over the years, the Rotary has invested rodeo proceeds of over $4 million back into the Community. The Franklin Rodeo is sanctioned by the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association) which brings world champion and top ranked contestants to Franklin each year. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ag Expo Park was being used as a testing and vaccination site in 2020 and 2021 and the Rodeo was forced to cancel. The Rodeo event is planned each year by a Rodeo Committee lead by Executive Director, Bill Fitzgerald. Rodeo Committee members are Rotarians Armando Estrada, Meghan Guffee, Larry Dale, Valerie Clarke, Pat Dunn, Devin Gilliam, Gavin Moon, Zane Martin, Mark Tumblin, Carla Harris and Jill Fitzgerald as Operations Officer. The Rodeo Committee meets bi-monthly beginning in September and several members attend the PRCA Convention in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo each December. They book all of the contract personnel such as specialty acts, clown/barrel men and stock contractor as well as meet with national corporate sponsors and other rodeo committees. It takes about 300 Volunteers each night to run the rodeo and the Rotarians all work each night, work on Committees that plan the event and donate many hours to make the event a success. With Club membership averaging 120, in addition, there are various local groups, Rotarian’s families and individuals that Volunteer as well.