Sallie Swor shows us how to make Tomato Bread Pudding

Cookbook author Sallie Swor is in the kitchen today with a recipe for Tomato Bread Pudding. This is an easy recipe where bunny bread is the star of the dish!

Tomato Bread Pudding

Ingredients

28 oz can whole tomatoes (get the best you can find)

¼ cup brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

Salt and pepper – about a tsp of each

5 slices white bread

6 Tbsp melted butter

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Pour un-drained tomatoes in a large bowl and break up using your hands or a spoon.

Stir in both sugars and salt and pepper.

Tear bread into pieces and put on top of tomatoes.

Pour melted butter over the bread.

Spray a baking dish with cooking spray.

Pour tomato and bread mixture in baking dish and bake for about an hour until bubbly and top is slightly brown.

Serve immediately – but also good at room temperature. Hope for leftovers.

For more of Sallie’s recipes and cookbook information, visit her blog, TheDeerOne.com/wordpress

