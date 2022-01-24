Salmon Croquettes from Chef's Market

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Salmon Croquettes. Chef's Market Catering and Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Salmon Croquettes

Ingredients:

1 lb fresh salmon filets

1 medium onion, diced

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

Old Bay Seasoning

black pepper

olive oil

3 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 c. panko breadcrumbs

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/4 c freshly minced parsley

Instructions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Place salmon on a foil lined baking sheet with the skin side down, rub with olive oil, season with Old Bay Seasoning and black pepper. Bake for 15 minutes or until brown. Let the salmon cool to room temperature then flake with a fork.

2. Heat a skillet over medium heat, add one Tbsp of olive oil and one Tbsp of butter. Sauté the diced onion and bell pepper to soft and slightly brown.

3. In a large mixing bowl, mix together the flaked salmon, sautéed onion and red bell pepper, panko bread crumbs, beaten eggs, mayonnaise, 1 tsp of Old Bay Seasoning, 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper, Worcestershire sauce and parsley. Combine then form into croquettes with an ice cream scoop. Press to 1/2 inch thick.

4. Heat 1 Tbsp of olive oil and 1 Tbsp of butter in a large skillet on medium heat. Add half of the salmon croquettes and sauté 3 to 4 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate. Repeat with the second half of the croquettes.

5. Top with your favorite remoulade or tartar sauce and enjoy!