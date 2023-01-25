Salt Crusted Pork Belly from Margaritaville

Chef Michael Hefler from Margaritaville made Salt Crusted Pork Belly with Coconut Ginger Molasses and Jalapeno Vinaigrette. To see Margaritaville menu options or for more information, go to www.margaritavillenashville.com. Margaritaville is located at 322 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201.

PORK BELLY COOKING

1lb Pork Belly

13 oz Pork Stock

1.6 oz Kosher Salt

Salt Crust

2.4 oz Kosher Salt

.8 oz BBQ Rub

.2 oz Celery Seed

1.25 tsp Bay Leaf - Ground

1.6 oz Egg White

How to cook:

For the pork belly, whisk pork stock and salt together till the salt is fully dissolved. Place in the freezer for 1 hour. Place the pork in a 6” pan. Allow to Brine for 24 hours.

For the salt-crusted place all the spices in a mixing bowl. Fold in the egg whites till you have a wet sand consistency. Reserve for cooking.

Remove the belly from the brine and allow it to air dry for 1 hour. Place the bellies on wire racks and place them in sheet trays. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Evenly coat each belly with the salt crust covering the entire surface.

Place belly in over and cook for 40 minutes. Reduce temp to 225 degrees and cook for another two and a half hours. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Once cooled remove the crust and brush away excess salt. Portion to 2 oz cubes. Place in a container, and cover.

JALAPENO VINAIGRETTE

1.2 oz Jalapeno (Seeded, stem removed)

1.8 oz Jalapeno (Roasted, seeds, stem, and skin removed)

3.6 oz Tomatillo (Roasted)

1.8 Shallot (Halved, Roasted)

.6 oz Garlic Gloves (Roasted)

.6 oz Lime Juice

1.8 oz Cilantro (Chopped)

.3 oz Honey

1.2 oz Olive Oil

.25 grams Smoked Black Pepper

Kosher Salt to taste

Place all ingredients into a blender except for olive oil and kosher salt. Blend on high till all ingredients are fully incorporated. Slow blend in the olive oil to make sure the vinaigrette is fully emulsified. Place the vinaigrette into a container and season with kosher salt. The Flavor should round out on your plate and get a taste of all the ingredients.

COCONUT GINGER MOLASSES

5.75 Coconut Sugar

5.75 Apple Cider Vinegar

.75 oz Ginger (Peeled, Sliced)

2.9 Toasted Coconut

Place all ingredients in a medium non-reactive sauce pot. Turn on medium heat. Allow it to simmer till the liquid is reduced by 2/3 and you have a nice molasses viscosity. Strain into a container.

PUT IT ALL TOGETHER

3 2oz Pork Belly Pieces

1 oz Coconut Ginger Molasses

1 oz Jalapeno Vinaigrette

.25 oz Teaspoon

5 tangerine Lace

Place Jalapeno Vinaigrette on a plate in a circle motion

Lay Pork Belly Pieces on top of Jalapeno Vinaigrette

Drizzle Coconut Ginger Molasses

Garnish with Benne Seed Toasted and Tangerine Lace.

