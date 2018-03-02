Salted Caramel Popcorn from So Much To Celebrate

2:07 PM, Mar 2, 2018

Katie Jacobs shared her Movie Night Party Ideas & Salted Caramel Popcorn Recipe

Katie Jacobs from the Styling My Everyday blog, made Salted Caramel Popcorn, from the Outdoor Movie Party section of her new book! (see recipe below) Join in the book launch of "So Much to Celebrate: Entertaining the Ones You Love the Whole Year Through" on Thursday, March 8 from 5:30-7:30pm at Draper James, 2608 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204. For more information, visit www.katiejacobsnashville.com.

Salted Caramel Popcorn

Makes 10 to 15 servings 

½ c popcorn kernels, popped

1 c salted butter

1 c light brown sugar

⅓ c light corn syrup

1½ - 2 t kosher or sea salt, divided

 

Preheat oven to 300°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Set aside. Pour popped popcorn into a large serving bowl. In a small saucepan melt butter, brown sugar, corn syrup and 1 tsp salt together over medium heat. Bring to boil. Boil for 4 minutes without stirring. Pour caramel mixture over popcorn and stir to coat evenly. Pour popcorn into lined pan, sprinkle remaining salt on top (1/2 tsp - 1 tsp depending on your personal taste preference) and place in oven. Bake for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Allow popcorn to cool on a parchment lined counter.

