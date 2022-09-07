Salty Dog Festival this Weekend in Goodlettsville

Magician Stephen Gervais showed some of the magic tricks you can see this weekend at The Salty Dog Festival and Marilee Tice from the Goodlettsville Chamber of Commerce gave all details on the festival. The Salty Dog Festival is a fun family event happening Saturday, September 10 at 105 Main St. in Goodlettsville TN 37072. The festival will feature local artisans, live music, food trucks, petting zoo, train rides and much more! For all the details, visit https://saltydogfestival.com/index.htm. For more information on Steve's magic shows, visit https://theinfamousmagicsteve.com/.