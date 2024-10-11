Sami Cone gives us tips on how to sell your items online

Sami Cone stops by to tell us how you can earn some extra cash by selling your items online! She gives us tips on how to do so safely and how to get the most money for your items. Make sure to tune into the Sami Cone show today at 1 p.m. on News Channel 5+
Posted
Sami Cone stops by to tell us how you can earn some extra cash by selling your items online! She gives us tips on how to do so safely and how to get the most money for your items. Make sure to tune into the Sami Cone show today at 1 p.m. on News Channel 5+
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.