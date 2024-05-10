Sami Cone shares gift guide for grads, moms, and dads

If you’re looking to give a gift that lasts this season, Sami Cone shares some unique offerings for grads, moms and dads too!

Alumni memberships: Recent graduates can often get reduced pricing when signing up for their school's alumni club or sorority/fraternity alumni group, especially if you consider a "lifelong" option.

Big Box Stores: Think places like Costco, Sam's or BJ's where you can find cheap campus necessities or things a recent college grad will need for furnishing a new apartment.

AARP: Most people don't know you can sign up anyone 18+ and there are a TON of discounts to take advantage of, including restaurants, travel and even fitness (plus it's only $12/year right now!)

Online Identity Protection: A service like Aura protects the ENTIRE FAMILY and assists with fraud protection as well. Great for students going away to college or getting for mom so she knows online safety measure are in place for everyone at home.