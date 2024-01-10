Sami Cone shares healthy money saving tips for the new year

Sami Cone host of The Sami Cone Show talked about ways to have healthy money habits in the New Year.

1. Return & Cancel

--- return any unwanted/unused gifts before the end of the month and cancel any subscriptions - both services and product subscriptions you may have set up to save money)

2. Use Gift Cards & Credits

--- chances are you received gift cards over the holidays or store credits for returned gifts you didn't have a receipt for. Don't wait! Use those up

3. Set up Budget Billing

--- January is the perfect time to either set up budget billing with utilities or figure it out for your own budget by reviewing the past year

4. Start Saving Again

--- If you didn't put aside a certain amount of money each month for Christmas, vacation, etc, this is the time to start! If you did, make sure you renewed your savings goal with your bank/app to start again

5. Earn More

--- Let's face it, we can only save so much money if we're not making enough. The New Year is the time to talk to your supervisor about a raise. If that's not possible, start a side hustle. We typically have more time indoors during the winter to start projects or learn new things. Put it to work for you!

You can watch The Sami Cone Show the second Friday of every month at 1pm on NewsChannel5+. The Sami Cone Show asks the questions you wish you could. For more information, visit https://www.samicone.com/. Follow https://www.instagram.com/thesamiconeshow/ on Instagram.

