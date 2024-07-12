Sami Cone stops by with tips and tricks on how to make the most of your birthday month! She shares the best ways to get freebies from all of your favorite shops and resturants during when it’s your big day! Make sure to watch the Sami Cone show airing on NewsChannel 5+ today at 1 p.m.
Sami Cone shares how to get the most "freebies" during your birthday month!
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jul 12, 2024
Sami Cone stops by with tips and tricks on how to make the most of your birthday month! She shares the best ways to get freebies from all of your favorite shops and resturants during when it’s your big day! Make sure to watch the Sami Cone show airing on NewsChannel 5+ today at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.