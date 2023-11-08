Watch Now
Sami Cone shows us gifts that give back this holiday season

We learn more about helping others this holiday season
Posted at 1:37 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 14:37:47-05

Sami Cone host of The Sami Cone show showed “gifts that give back”. Here’s more information and discount codes for the gift ideas Sami showed:

  • ABLE: Use code SAMIHOLIDAY40 for 40% off sitewide 
  • FEED: Use code CONE15 for 15% off  
  • The Shop Forward: Use code SAMI10 for 10% off 
  • Kendra Scott: In-store event with Sami Cone on Tuesday, November 14 from 5pm-7pm  

Watch The Sami Cone show at 1pm on Friday, November 10 on Newschannel5+ with an encore showing Saturday, November 11 at 12pm. Visit https://www.samicone.com/ and follow @thesamiconeshow on Instagram to learn more.

