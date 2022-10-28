Demetria White from White’s Family Farm made Sausage and Kale Stuffed Pumpkins. It’s the final weekend for White’s Family Farm’s Family Fall Festival in Nashville. Enjoy a Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch, Hayrides, Sunflowers, Walking Trails on the Banks of the Harpeth River, and pick up FREE pumpkins this weekend! The Family Fall Festival is located at 8687 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, 37221, and runs Friday, October 28 from 3pm-9pm, Saturday, October 29 from 9am-9pm, and Sunday, October 30 from 12pm-7pm. For more information, visit https://nashvillefallfestival.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/Nashvillecornmaze

Sausage & Kale Stuffed Pumpkins

PREPARE YOUR PUMPKINS –

Wash Pumpkins. Cut the top off and scrape out fibers and seeds. (You may want to save the seeds for another use.)

Preheat Oven to 350 degrees

Line Heavy Baking Sheet with Foil. Place Prepared Pumpkins on Pan.

STUFFING INGREDIENTS

· 1 Box of Cornbread Stuffing

· 4 T. Butter

· 4 Cups Chicken Stock

· 1 lb. Hot Pork Sausage

· 2 Stalks Celery, Chopped

· 1 Small Onion, Diced

· 4 cups of chopped Kale

· ½ cup chopped water chestnuts

· Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Serve with Turkey Gravy or Cranberry Sause

In Large Saucepan, mix butter & chick stock. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat and gently fold in Cornbread Stuffing. Let it sit for 10 minutes. While stuffing sits, cook sausage mixture.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add Sausage, celery & onion and cook until sausage is done, stirring occasionally. Add chopped Kale and continue to cook until Kale is wilted. Remove from heat and stir in Water Chestnuts.

Gently fold sausage mixture into stuffing until evenly distributed. Fill each pumpkin and top with a generous handful of cheese. Place pumpkin top back on.

Bake uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Cover loosely with foil and back 45 minutes longer or until pumpkin starts to get tender.

(Try and get bites of pumpkin with bites of stuffing. You can cook /serve small individual pumpkins or cook in larger pumpkin. Larger pumpkin makes a beautiful serving bowl.)

HAPPY FALL!!!!