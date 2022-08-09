Popular podcaster and author Manda Carpenter talked about how being honest with yourself and others can lead to a full and fulfilling life. Soul Care to Save Your Life: How Radical Honesty Leads to Real Healing by Manda Carpenter is available wherever you buy books. Listen to Manda Carpenter’s podcast here: https://www.mandacarpenter.com/podcast. Follow @mandacarpenter on Instagram.
Posted at 11:52 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 12:52:44-04
