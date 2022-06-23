Saving Money all over Middle Tennessee

Ms. Cheap talked about some of the big sales taking place this weekend all over Middle Tennessee.

The Ladies of Charity Stuff Galore sale runs now through July 23 from 9am-2pm Thursdays through Saturdays at the Ladies of Charity shop, located at 2216 State St. Proceeds support the Ladies of Charity programs that help the needy in Nashville. For details, www.ladiesofcharitynashville.org.

The 2022 Trash & Treasures Sale is June 24-25 along Highway 25 in Cross Plains, TN. Directions from Nashville are to head north on I-65 to Exit 112 and take Highway 25 for about 3 miles into Cross Plains. For more information, visit www.visitcrossplains.com, call Thomas Drug Store at (615) 654-3877, or call the Cross Plains City Hall at (615) 654-2555.

It is also flea market weekend, June 24-26 at Fairgrounds Nashville, with indoor and outdoor vendors ready for the “Slice of Summer Market” Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Get details by calling (615) 862-5016.

Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.