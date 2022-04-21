Saving Money at The Nashville Flea Market

Ms. Cheap shows us how to get big savings at the Nashville Flea Market.
The Nashville Flea Market is April 22-24 at Fairgrounds Nashville, 401 Wingrove St. Hours:8-5 Friday, 8-5 Saturday 8-4 Sunday
Details: http://thefairgrounds.com/fleamarket or call 615-862-5016. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/
Posted at 11:47 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 12:47:47-04
