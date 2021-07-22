Saving Money at the Nashville Zoo

Mary talked about how to save on admission to Nashville Zoo. Safari Fridays are back at the Nashville Zoo on Fridays in July and August. To get the two for one Safari deal, just show your Kroger Plus card at the zoo’s ticket building. It means you could get two adult/teen tickets for $20 or two children’s tickets for $16.The Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike. It is currently open from 9am-6pm and you no longer need to reserve advance tickets
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 13:04:02-04
