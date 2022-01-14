Saving Money at Walt Disney World

Sami Cone, blogger and host of The Sami Cone Show gave tips on ways to save money on Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary trips. Watch the new edition of The Sami Cone Show, premiering Friday, January14 at 1pm on NewsChannel5+ with an encore broadcast Saturdays at noon. Learn more at https://www.samicone.com/.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 13:12:10-05
