Saving Money on Arts and Crafts with Ms, Cheap

Ms. Cheap took us to SmART Art and Craft Supplies Dollar Days sale where everything in the store is $1 or less Thursday, April 20 through Sunday, April 23. Store hours are 10am to 6pm Tuesday through Sunday. SmART is located at 2416 Music Valley Drive Nashville, TN 37214. SmART stands for Scrap Made Art. The store is a social enterprise that provides employment opportunities to adults with intellectual disabilities by selling and reusing art and craft supplies at a low cost. You can also donate art and craft supplies to SmART. For more information, call (615) 454-5808 or visit, www.smartartandcraft.org to learn more. Follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.