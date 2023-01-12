Watch Now
Saving Money on Postage Stamps

Ms. Cheap shows us how to save money at the post office.
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 16:15:29-05

Ms. Cheap gave tips on how to save money on Forever Postage Stamps before the new price increase. Ms. Cheap says buy your postage stamps in bulk NOW to save money before the cost increases. Effective Monday, January 22 Forever Stamps will increase 3 cents in price going from 60 cents to 63 cents. For more money-saving ideas, follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

