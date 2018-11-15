Saving Money on Restaurant Gift Cards

Ms. Cheap: Saving Money on Restaurant Gift Cards

Ms. Cheap is helping Save Money on Restaurant Gift Cards. Jimmy Kelly's Steakhouse half price gift card sale is Thursday, November 15. Buy a $100 gift card for $50 at www.jimmykellys.com and gift cards will be mailed to you. Jimmy Kelly’s will also offer a 25 % off deal on the cards between December 2-24. 
Get a complete list of other Nashville gift card deals here: https://www.tennessean.com/story/life/shopping/ms-cheap/2018/11/09/gift-cards-holiday-shopping-deals/1845634002/ 
The 10th annual Ms. Cheap Penny Drive for Second Harvest is underway. Pick up cans at any Pinnacle bank or Wilson Bank & Trust or at Second Harvest, and start collecting. www.secondharvestmidtn.org/pennydrive

