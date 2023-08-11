Watch Now
Saving Money on School Items

We get tips for saving money from Sami Cone.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 12:29:36-04

Sami Cone host of The Sami Cone Show talked about some of the deals parents can look for as a way to save money in the new school year, as well as for first-year college students preparing to move into their new dorm rooms. Watch the new edition of The Sami Cone Show, premiering today at 1pm on NewsChannel5+, with an encore broadcast tomorrow at noon. Visit www.samicone.com for more information and follow @thesamiconeshow on all social platforms.

