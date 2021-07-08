Saving Money on Your Next Flight

Scott talked about how you can get the cheapest flights when you book them during the opposite season you plan to travel. For more information or to sign up for an online membership to Scott’s Cheap Flights, go to www.scottscheapflights.com.
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 13:36:59-04
