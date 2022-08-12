Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Saving Money When Shopping Online

We get tips from Sami Cone
Posted at 11:32 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 12:32:40-04

Television host and blogger Sami Cone gave strategies for shopping online. For a complete list of Sami's online shopping strategies, visit www.samicone.com. Watch the new edition of The Sami Cone Show, premiering today (August 12) at 1pm on NewsChannel5+, with an encore broadcast tomorrow at noon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018