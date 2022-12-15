Saving Money with Holiday Gift Cards

Ms. Cheap talked about ways to save on gift cards for holiday giving. Here are the gift cards mentioned:

Las Palmas Gift Card: The Holiday Gift Card Sale is available in-store only at all Las Palmas locations through December 31. The more gift cards you buy, the greater the discounts, between $5-$20 off. Learn more here: https://www.laspalmasnashville.com/.

4 Top Hospitality has a deal on restaurant gift cards: Earn a $20 bonus gift card for every $100 in plastic gift cards purchased. Use promo code GIFTSALE at checkout or visit the restaurant and mention this offer to redeem in store. Offer is not valid on virtual e-cards. Use the gift card at Amerigo, Char, Etch, etc., Jasper’s and Saltine. Details can be found here: https://4tophospitality.com/giftcards/.

Sam’s Club Third Party Gift Cards: Sam’s Club offers discounts up to 25% off on restaurants and stores. Get details here: https://www.samsclub.com/c/gift-cards/1003.

ThriftSmart: Buy gift cards at $20 each with the cards benefitting the refugee resettlement organization NICE (Nashville International Center for Empowerment). For each $20 card, you get a $5 ThriftSmart gift card for participating in the event. Click here to learn more: www.thriftsmart.com.

Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.