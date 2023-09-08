Saving on Your Essential Groceries

Sami Cone author and host of The Sami Cone show gave tips on how to save on essential groceries, even without a coupon. For more money-saving ideas and tips, watch The Sami Cone show Friday, September 8 at 1pm on Newschannel5+, with an Encore presentation Saturday, September 9 at noon. For more information, go to https://www.samicone.com/ and follow @thesamicone on Instagram.

