Donny Fallgatter founder of Sawdust & Whiskey explained the process that goes into making their one-of-a-kind custom live edge tables and desks. Sawdust & Whiskey primarily focuses on custom tables and desks, often utilizing live edge wood slabs and highlighting wood grains, aiming to let the beauty of nature speak for itself. To book an appointment, call (615) 945-1710 or go to https://www.sawdustandwhiskey.com/. Mention the discount code “Talk of The Town” for 10% off your entire order. Plus, the first 10 orders will receive a $500 gift card to give to a friend or to use on future orders. Order by October 17 to get your flat sawn table by Thanksgiving. Sawdust & Whiskey is located at 1903 Nolensville Pike Nashville TN, 37211.

