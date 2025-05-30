Schaefer Outfitter dresses Lelan and Heather in honor of their limited-time pop-up store!

Schaefer Outfitter has launched a limited-time retail pop-up in the heart of downtown Nashville at Fifth + Broadway, open through June 8. The pop-up coincides with CMA Fest and offers a curated selection of authentic Western wear, perfect for both locals and visitors.

To bring the space to life, Schaefer partnered with Nashville-based Go West Creative, known for immersive, high-impact brand experiences. The experience also features a live music activation in partnership with Audio Chateau, the artist development arm of Audio Up Media.

https://fifthandb.com/stores/schaefer-outfitter