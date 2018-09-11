School of Rock Musical at TPAC

1:11 PM, Sep 11, 2018

"School of Rock" Musical at Tennessee Performing Arts Center

School of Rock - The Musical - is on stage now at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center through September 16, in TPAC’s Andrew Jackson Hall. For ticket info visit the box office located at 505 Deaderick St. in Nashville, TN. For tickets www.TPAC.org or call 615-782-4040

