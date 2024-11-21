Scott Hamilton and Friends' Holiday Spectacular returns to Bridgestone Arena!

Legendary figure skater SCOTT HAMILTON returns to host the 8th Annual SCOTT HAMILTON & FRIENDS with special co-host MATT ISEMAN, promising a magical evening to celebrate the holiday season with world-class music and skating. This unforgettable event will take place LIVE on November 24th, beginning 5 pm, at Bridgestone Arena and promises a captivating fusion of award-winning music and breathtaking figure skating performances. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation [email.triple7pr.com], which funds innovative cancer research. Tickets to the family-friendly event start at $34.80 and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com [email.triple7pr.com].

The 8th annual event will include Matt Iseman as co-host and feature music from superstars CeCe Winans, Charles Esten, Gavin DeGraw, The Isaacs, Jason Derlatka and Steven Curtis Chapman



Figure skaters commanding the ice include Alissa Czisny, Elladj Baldé, Jeremy Abbott, Gracie Gold, Kaetlyn Osmond, Kaitlyn Hawayek & Jean-Luc Baker, Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje, Keegan Messing, Kurt Browning, Mariah Bell, Ryan Bradley and more

