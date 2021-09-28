On Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 5 pm, Scott Hamilton & Friends will bring Olympic, World, and National Champion Figure Skaters to Bridgestone Arena for can’t mis family-friendly all-star performances alongside the biggest names in music. For more information, visit https://www.scottcares.org/scotthamiltonandfriends For tickets, visit - https://www.ticketmaster.com/scott-hamilton-and-friends-on-ice-tickets/artist/804276