Scott Hamilton & Friends Coming Nov. 18

Olympic gold medalist and figure skating icon Scott Hamilton gave us a preview of this year’s annual Scott Hamilton & Friends event. The 7th annual Scott Hamilton and Friends: A Salute to 90’s Country event is Sunday, November 18 at 5pm at Bridgestone Arena. Click here for tickets: https://www.bridgestonearena.com/events/detail/scott-hamilton-and-friends-7. Tis must-see annual event once again will showcase the biggest names in music performing alongside the most decorated stars of figure skating including, Trace Adkins, Deana Carter, Jo Dee Messina, Steve Warner and more. World, National, and Olympic Champions skaters performing once-in-a-lifetime choreography will include Olympic Champions Nathan Chen, Katia Gordeeva, and David Pelletier. Proceeds benefit the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, Visit www.scottcares.org to learn more.

