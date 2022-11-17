Scott Hamilton & Friends this Sunday

Champion Olympic skater Scott Hamilton talked about celebrating 25 years of cancer survivorship and his annual benefit concert. Scott Hamilton & Friends is a can’t miss celebration of life with superstar music performances alongside ice skating from World, Olympic and National figure skating champions, live from Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, November 20 at 5pm. This year’s event marks 25 years of cancer survivorship for Scott Hamilton and will feature an evening of never-before-seen performances for the whole family. The legendary musical guests taking the stage include 2x Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, Jason Derlatka from Journey, 8x Grammy Award nominee Natalie Grant, Joe King of The Fray and Jason Scheff of Chicago with house band Sixwire. Tickets for the 6th annual show benefiting the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation are available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/scott-hamilton-and-friends-on-ice-tickets/artist/804276. To learn more about the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, go to https://www.scottcares.org/.